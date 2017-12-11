Kamara (concussion) said Monday that he expects to return for Sunday's game against the Jets, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

After suffering a concussion on the opening drive of Thursday's 20-17 loss to Atlanta, the rookie remains optimistic that a long week will allow him to avoid any further missed time. He still needs to make his way through the NFL's concussion protocol, and there may not be another update until Wednesday when the Saints release their first injury report of the week. Kamara will have a suboptimal matchup if he returns, facing a Jets defense that's been torched by wideouts and tight ends but has done a surprisingly nice job of containing running backs. While he's mostly benefited from favorable matchups during his incredible run of production, Kamara did parlay 14 touches into 126 yards and two touchdowns in Week 13 against the Panthers.