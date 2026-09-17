Kamara (knee) said Thursday that he "feels great" and has "no limitations" in advance of Sunday's game at Baltimore, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Kamara made an early exit from an Aug. 18 joint practice with the Cowboys and was diagnosed with an MCL sprain that was expected to sideline him for one month. While he was inactive for the Saints' Week 1 contest in Detroit, he followed up back-to-back limited sessions with a full practice last Friday, indicating that he was closing in on a return to action. With a pair of uncapped practices so far this week, he's in line to join Travis Etienne out of the Saints backfield Sunday, and potentially without any limits on his workload.