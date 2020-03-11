Saints' Alvin Kamara: Feeling healthy again
Kamara says he's back at full strength after playing "on one leg... at 75 percent" in 2019.
Kamara dealt with ankle and knee injuries in October, missing two games before a conveniently timed Week 9 bye. He then churned out 4.9 yards per carry but just 5.2 per catch over the final seven games of the regular season, and he scored four of his six touchdowns in Weeks 16 and 17. The 2017 third-round pick should bounce back from the least impressive season of his pro career, now entering the final year of his rookie contract. Of course, a holdout could be around the corner if the Saints don't sign Kamara to an extension soon.
