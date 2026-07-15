Saints' Alvin Kamara: Finalizing new deal with Saints

Kamara and New Orleans are finalizing terms on a new contract, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Kamara is closing in on a new deal that will allow him to remain with the Saints, presumably by lowering the $10.4 million cap hit his current contract carries for the 2026 campaign. The soon-to-be 31-year-old has spent his entire NFL career to date in New Orleans and a remains a versatile playmaker should remain capable of contributing in a valuable complementary role behind new starting running back Travis Etienne. Across 11 regular-season appearances in 2025, Kamara rushed 131 times for 471 yards and one score and secured 33 of 39 targets for 186 yards.