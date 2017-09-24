Saints' Alvin Kamara: Finds end zone in win over Panthers
Kamara rushed for 37 yards and a touchdown on two carries during Sunday's 34-13 win over the Panthers. He also caught three of five targets for an additional five yards.
Kamara made the most of his limited opportunities in this one, churning out a 12-yard gain before rumbling for his first career touchdown on a 25-yard carry in the fourth quarter. He was also targeted more than all other Saints backs combined, though he didn't make much of an impact as a receiver. Kamara still has a ways to go before be can be considered a reliable fantasy play, but he has certainly flashed his potential at times in the early stages.
