Saints' Alvin Kamara: Finds end zone three times in Week 4 win
Kamara rushed for 134 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries while catching five of nine targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 33-18 win over the Giants.
Kamara carried New Orleans' offense on a rare off day from Drew Brees, scampering into the end zone from distances of nine, four and 49 yards. He's now racked up five rushing touchdowns this season to go with one receiving score. Even with Mark Ingram due back from his suspension in Week 5, Kamara should still be a major force as both a runner and receiver against the Redskins on Monday Night Football.
