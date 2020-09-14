Kamara carried the ball 12 times for 16 yards and a touchdown and caught five of eight targets for 51 yards and a second TD in Sunday's 34-23 win over the Buccaneers.

The running back celebrated his new contract extension in style, finding the end zone twice in a 90-second span during the second quarter to give the Saints a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Kamara's overall yardage total was below his usual standards, but he could gain a lot more real estate in Week 2 against a Raiders defense that got gashed for 134 scrimmage yards and two TDs by Christian McCaffrey in its opener.