Kamara rushed six times for 24 yards and caught three of four targets for 15 yards in Monday night's 43-19 win over the Redskins.

Kamara averaged over 18 touches per game entering Monday's contest, but the lopsided scoreline coupled with the return of backfield mate Mark Ingram resulted in him seeing just half of that mark. Additionally, it was Ingram who scored twice from inside the two-yard line, with Taysom Hill scoring from the one to boot. While it may have been a disappointing output for Kamara heading into the Saints' bye week, he and Ingram showed last year they could both be wildly productive working in tandem, and Kamara will surely be needed more than he was Monday in the vast majority of games.