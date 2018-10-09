Saints' Alvin Kamara: Finishes with nine touches
Kamara rushed six times for 24 yards and caught three of four targets for 15 yards in Monday night's 43-19 win over the Redskins.
Kamara averaged over 18 touches per game entering Monday's contest, but the lopsided scoreline coupled with the return of backfield mate Mark Ingram resulted in him seeing just half of that mark. Additionally, it was Ingram who scored twice from inside the two-yard line, with Taysom Hill scoring from the one to boot. While it may have been a disappointing output for Kamara heading into the Saints' bye week, he and Ingram showed last year they could both be wildly productive working in tandem, and Kamara will surely be needed more than he was Monday in the vast majority of games.
More News
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Ready for Week 5•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Puts in another limited practice•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Limited by knee injury Thursday•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Finds end zone three times in Week 4 win•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Cleared for Sunday despite limited practice•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Turns in full practice Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eagles have options to replace Ajayi
Jay Ajayi won't be able to help Fantasy owners anymore, but the Eagles have two young backs...
-
Top Week 6 Fantasy waiver wire pickups
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe in Carson and Davis?
Running back committees have become our reality in Fantasy Football. Heath Cummings dissects...
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...