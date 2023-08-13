Kamara (suspension) rushed three times for 14 yards and caught both of his targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 26-24 preseason win over the Chiefs.

Kamara racked up five touches as New Orleans' starting offense went 80 yards in 12 plays before scoring a touchdown on its first drive with new quarterback Derek Carr. The star tailback then handed over backfield duties to Jamaal Williams, who finished with nine carries for 28 yards. Considering he will be suspended for the first three games of the regular season, it's conceivable that Kamara gets more action next Sunday versus the Chargers, even though the Saints won't want to overexert their long-time playmaker.