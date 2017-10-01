Kamara rushed five times for 25 yards and brought in all 10 of his targets for 71 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-0 win over the Dolphins in London. He also totaled 23 yards on his sole kickoff return.

After a trio of serviceable performances to start his career, Kamara's effort Sunday could be considered a breakout performance, considering his reception total paced the Saints. The 22-year-old rookie was a trusted outlet option for QB Drew Brees throughout the afternoon and then capped off the scoring on the day with a 12-yard touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter. Kamara's usage in the passing game is naturally an encouraging development for fantasy owners, one that he'll look to uphold when the Saints take on the Lions in Week 6 following a Week 5 bye.