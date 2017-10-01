Saints' Alvin Kamara: Force in passing game Sunday
Kamara rushed five times for 25 yards and brought in all 10 of his targets for 71 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-0 win over the Dolphins in London. He also totaled 23 yards on his sole kickoff return.
After a trio of serviceable performances to start his career, Kamara's effort Sunday could be considered a breakout performance, considering his reception total paced the Saints. The 22-year-old rookie was a trusted outlet option for QB Drew Brees throughout the afternoon and then capped off the scoring on the day with a 12-yard touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter. Kamara's usage in the passing game is naturally an encouraging development for fantasy owners, one that he'll look to uphold when the Saints take on the Lions in Week 6 following a Week 5 bye.
More News
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Finds end zone in win over Panthers•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Playing time reduced in Week 2•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Substantial playing time in debut•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Rested against Houston•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Brings lightning to matchup against Bolts•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Leads team in rushing in preseason debut•
-
Week 4 Injury Updates
This is a busy week in NFL injuries, and we had one big inactive already come down Sunday morning....
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Week 4 DFS Rankings
Heath Cummings says Joe Mixon is going to run all over the Browns and Deshaun Watson will build...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Carr
Advanced computer model says bench Derek Carr and start Charles Clay this week.
-
Ty Montgomery injury updates
Packers coach Mike McCarthy believes Ty Montgomery still has a shot to play Week 5, hurting...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (NFC home games)
Finishing up our Week 4 game previews, we dive into the NFC home games and recap Bears-Pac...