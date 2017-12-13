Saints' Alvin Kamara: Full practice Wednesday
Kamara (concussion) practiced fully Wednesday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
After suffering a concussion last Thursday in Atlanta, Kamara first tweeted and then outright stated he wouldn't miss any time, per Katzenstein. An uninhibited session Wednesday is a step in the right direction, but such a development doesn't mean Kamara has emerged from the protocol for head injuries. Until he gains clearance from an independent neurologist, he won't be allowed to suit up Sunday versus the Jets. That said, Kamara has plenty of time to pass this final hurdle.
