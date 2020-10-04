The reported positive COVID-19 test of one of Kamara's teammates was re-run and came back negative, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
As a result, the Saints and Lions remain slated to play Sunday at 1:00 ET. Kamara is thus in line to start at running back for New Orleans in Week 4.
More News
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Potentially exposed to COVID-19•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Monster receiving performance•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Two touchdowns in defeat•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Finds end zone twice in win•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Locks in massive extension•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Nearing contract extension•