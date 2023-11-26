Kamara rushed 15 times for 69 yards and secured four of five targets for 50 yards in the Saints' 24-15 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

Kamara led the Saints in rushing yards as usual and also had some solid contributions in the passing game with the Saints down Michael Thomas (IR-knee) to open the game and then losing both Chris Olave (concussion) and Rashid Shaheed (thigh) during the contest. Kamara's rushing yardage total was his second highest of the campaign, and Sunday also marked his first time recording double-digit carries since Week 8. With a Week 13 home matchup against the high-powered Lions on tap, Kamara could play an even more pivotal role than usual if New Orleans' receiving corps is as depleted as it was at game's end Sunday.