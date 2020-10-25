Kamara rushed 14 times for 83 yards and brought in all eight targets for 65 yards in the Saints' 27-24 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

With Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring) and Emmanuel Sanders (illness) both out of action, Kamara had significantly elevated fantasy expectations heading into the contest. He delivered a strong all-around performance, albeit one that may have fallen short of the higher range of outcomes one would have envisioned with his aforementioned pair of teammates sidelined. Kamara did tie Marquez Calloway for the team lead in receptions and checked in second in receiving yards, and he tied his season best in rushing yards while hitting the eight-catch threshold for the fifth time in six contests. Kamara will look to continue offering similar production in a Week 8 battle against the Bears that Sanders is slated to miss and Thomas reportedly could also sit out.