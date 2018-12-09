Saints' Alvin Kamara: Garners 87 scrimmage yards in win
Kamara rushed 12 times for 51 yards and brought in five of six targets for 36 yards in the Saints' 28-14 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also returned three kickoffs for 76 yards.
Kamara's totals weren't necessarily spectacular by any stretch, but he and Mark Ingram combined to give the Saints offense enough balance to notch the two-touchdown win. The 23-year-old back has only topped 100 rushing yards once this season, but he now has 13 catches over his last pair of contests and has hit the 70-reception mark for the campaign. Kamara will look to continue building up his numbers through both the ground and air against the Panthers in a Week 15 Monday night division matchup.
