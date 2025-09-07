Kamara carried the ball 11 times for 45 yards and a touchdown and caught both his targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 20-13 loss to Arizona.

The veteran RB showed he had plenty of juice left in the tank on the Saints' only TD of the game, an 18-yard scamper early in the second quarter, but Kamara otherwise didn't find much running room. Kellen Moore's new offense leaned heavily on the passing game as Spencer Rattler attempted a career-high 46 passes, but that may not be a detriment to Kamara's production given his proven ability as a receiver. He'll look to make an impact again at home in Week 2 against the 49ers.