Kamara carried the ball seven times for 34 yards and caught two of four targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-27 win over the Giants.

The veteran RB left the game in the first half due to an undisclosed injury, but he was cleared to return and connected with Tyler Shough for a 31-yard score in the third quarter. Kamara's seven touches were well behind Kendre Miller's 22, but his 69 scrimmage yards were just one shy of Miller's 70 for the team lead. The duo will split backfield duties for at least one more game in Week 7 against the Steelers, before Travis Etienne (hamstring) will be eligible to come off IR after a Week 8 bye.