Kamara's overall production stagnated as he dealt with numerous lingering injuries throughout the 2022 campaign, logging 1,387 total yards on 280 touches across 15 regular-season games. However, he still accounted for the vast majority of the Saints' carries at running back, as the team sorely lacked depth in the backfield and across the offense as a whole. This figures to change following the addition of Williams. The 224-pound bruiser served as the No. 2 back behind Aaron Jones in Green Bay for four seasons. Across 17 regular-season games with Detroit in 2022, Williams finished with 262 carries for 1,066 yards and a franchise-record 17 touchdowns. The 27-year-old Williams should once again fall into a complementary role in New Orleans while playing behind Kamara. The Saints' No. 1 running back is still set to begin trail July 31 after he was charged with conspiracy to commit battery and substantial bodily harm stemming from a February 2022 incident. Therefore, Kamara's availability for the beginning of the 2023 campaign will likely be up in the air until this case concludes.