The NFL is suspending Kamara for three games for his role in a February 2022 incident in Las Vegas, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The punishment was announced two days after Kamara flew to New York to meet with league commissioner Roger Goodell. The 28-year-old will be able to practice with his teammates until the start of the regular season and will then be eligible to rejoin them ahead of Week 4. His upcoming absence, which has long been expected, leaves Jamaal Williams as the Saints' lead back for September, with rookie third-round pick Kendre Miller and Eno Benjamin also candidates to have roles.