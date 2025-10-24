Kamara (ankle) won't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Kamara played through the same injury the past two weeks, including taking on a season-high 84 percent share when Kendre Miller suffered an ACL tear in the loss at Chicago last Sunday. Devin Neal could get more work with time to prepare for the No. 2 role, but it's also possible Kamara is tasked with some of the snaps and touches that went to Miller in recent weeks.