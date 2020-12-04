Kamara (foot) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at Atlanta.
After being listed as limited on the first two practice reports of Week 13, Kamara capped the week with a full session, paving the way for him to suit up Sunday. With Taysom Hill directing the offense in place of Drew Brees (ribs) the last two games, Kamara has been splitting the backfield reps with Latavius Murray, compiling 25 touches for 97 yards from scrimmage and one TD to the latter's 34-211-2 line. It'll be interesting if Kamara will be able to swing the pendulum in his favor this weekend.