Kamara (foot) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Denver.
The Saints have limited Kamara's practice workloads while he deals with a foot injury, but there was never any question he'd be ready for Sunday. He had his worst fantasy performance of the season in Taysom Hill's first start at quarterback, but Kamara did still score a touchdown to avoid a total dud.
