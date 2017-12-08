Kamara suffered a head injury during the Saints' first offensive drive Thursday night and is now being tested for a concussion, making him questionable to return, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

A brutal start for the Saints and their rookie phenom, who is now in danger of being sidelined for the remainder of Thursday's pivotal division matchup. If he is ruled out, the Saints will have to rely on Mark Ingram to carry the load in the backfield, with Trey Edmunds also potentially seeing increased offensive reps.