Kamara (undisclosed) walked slowly to the medical tent during Sunday's game at the Giants, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

While attempting to catch a somewhat errant pass down the left sideline, Kamara landed awkwardly and appeared to be shaken up. The current health concern isn't known, but he has been dealing with a back injury the last two weeks, so it may be an aggravation of that issue. Kendre Miller and CJ Donaldson are the Saints' current healthy and available running backs.