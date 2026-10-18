Kamara (undisclosed) walked slowly to the medical tent during Sunday's game at the Giants, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

While attempting to catch a somewhat errant pass down the left sideline, Kamara landed awkwardly and appeared to be shaken up. The current health concern isn't known, but he has been dealing with a back injury the last two weeks, so it may be an aggravation of that issue. Kendre Miller and CJ Donaldson are the Saints' current healthy and available running backs.

Add CBS Sports on Google