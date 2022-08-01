A hearing for a battery case involving Kamara has been pushed back by at least two months to October or later, ESPN's Katherine Terrell reports.

Kamara is facing misdemeanor and felony battery charges, with evidence reportedly including video that shows him punching the victim multiple times. The NFL has used the commissioner's exempt list in the past to keep players off the field while legal situations play out, but in this case the league seems more inclined to wait out the process. Kamara is still in danger of being suspended at some point, but it might not be until later this season or even 2023. The hearing has now been pushed back three times.