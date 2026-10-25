Kamara carried the ball six times for five yards and caught all seven of his targets for 57 yards in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Steelers.

The Saints' ground game was completely shut down, as quarterback Tyler Shough led the team with a mere seven rushing yards, but Kamara still contributed through the air and led New Orleans in catches while tying Barion Brown for the game high in receiving yards. Since missing the season opener, Kamara has put together 258 scrimmage yards and three total TDs (two rushing, one receiving) over six games, but the backfield could get more crowded after a Week 8 bye if Travis Etienne (hamstring) is cleared to return.