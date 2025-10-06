Kamara carried the ball eight times for 27 yards and caught four of six targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 26-14 win over the Giants.

The 55 scrimmage yards were a season low for Kamara, but it's the third time in five games to begin the season that he's failed to reach 60. The veteran back is struggling to make an impact, as defenses haven't had much reason to fear the Saints' passing attack, but they could begin to loosen up for Kamara after QB Spencer Rattler hit Rashid Shaheed for an 87-yard TD in Sunday's win. Kamara will try to rebound in Week 6 against the Patriots.