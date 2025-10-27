Kamara gained 21 yards on six carries and caught both of his targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 23-3 loss to Tampa Bay.

With Kendre Miller (knee) being placed on injured reserve this week, Kamara finished Sunday's contest as the only Saints' RB to record a carry. Unfortunately that did not lead to a fruitful fantasy day after New Orleans abandoned the run early, passing 51 times compared to 15 rush attempts in the one-sided loss. Kamara's lack of involvement in the passing game has been concerning through eight weeks, as he is currently on pace to finish with a career-worst 306 receiving yards. Starting QB Spencer Rattler was benched in the second half of Sunday's loss, so a potential change under center could help unlock Kamara as a receiver against the Rams in Week 9.