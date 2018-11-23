Saints' Alvin Kamara: Held under 100 yards by Atlanta
Kamara racked up 89 rushing yards on 14 carries, adding one catch for nine yards during Thursday's 31-17 win against the Falcons.
For a defense that's been tormented by opposing running backs without Deion Jones in the lineup, Atlanta held up reasonably well against Kamara, holding the dual threat back to 98 offensive yards and zero touchdowns (torched for 190 total yards the first time these teams met in Week 3). Kamara was contained to his lowest receiving output of 2018, while also being held under 100 yards for the first time over his past four games. A substantially tougher matchup is upcoming in Week 13 when Kamara faces off against a Dallas defense that allows 28.5 fewer rushing yards and 17.1 fewer receiving yards per game to running backs than Atlanta.
