Kamara rushed 19 times for 99 yards and caught six of nine targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 30-26 loss to the Bengals.

Kamara churned out his second consecutive strong fantasy performance playing behind fill-in starting quarterback Andy Dalton. While it is currently unclear who will be under center for New Orleans next week -- or on a given drive -- it has become crystal clear that the team's star running back is getting healthier. The 26-year-old played in back-to-back games for the first time this season, averaging 159.0 yards from scrimmage over that span. It is fortunate timing for fantasy managers that Kamara looks healthy, as the Saints have a quick turnaround in a Thursday matchup with Arizona to kick off Week 7.