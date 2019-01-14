Kamara rushed 16 times for 71 yards and brought in all four of his targets for 35 yards in the Saints' 20-14 divisional-round playoff win over the Eagles on Sunday.

Kamara finished with a solid final line after a slow start, and his afternoon would have been even bigger had his third-quarter 46-yard touchdown reception on a pass from Taysom Hill not been nullified by penalty. The versatile back was able to find more running room as the game went on, with no carry more important than his 12-yard scamper off right guard on third down with 1:03 remaining in the game and the Eagles out of timeouts. With what is likely to be a shootout against the Rams on tap for next Sunday's NFC championship game, Kamara will undoubtedly be poised for a pivotal role in New Orleans' plan of attack.