Kamara (groin) was estimated as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice report.

Kamara hasn't practiced since suffering an adductor injury during a Week 15 loss to the Commanders. Interim head coach Darren Rizzi told Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football on Tuesday that Kamara will attempt to return this season, but it's unclear how much of a chance the running back has to play Sunday versus the Raiders. Kamara likely will need to mix into at least some drills Thursday and/or Friday to put himself on a path to do so. Kendre Miller, Jamaal Williams and Jordan Mims will represent the Saints' backfield options for Week 17 if Kamara isn't able to play.