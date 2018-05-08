Kamara should lead the Saints' backfield to begin the season following a report by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network indicating Mark Ingram has been suspended for four weeks.

Kamara averaged only 7.5 carries per game during his rookie campaign, but that may increase substantially early in the 2018 season with Ingram out of the picture. Coach Sean Payton generally prefers to split the backfield duties, so it won't be surprising if Trey Edmunds, Boston Scott, Jonathan Williams or Daniel Lasco (neck) sees a jump in snaps as well. With Ingram's contract expiring after 2018, we may get an early glimpse at the future of the Saints' backfield.