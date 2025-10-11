Kamara (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kamara told Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune that he injured his ankle last Sunday versus the Giants, which left him limited in practice Wednesday through Friday and questionable for Week 6 action. Ultimately, Kamara's status for Sunday's contest will be confirmed about 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, but even if he's active, there's a chance he cedes some snaps to his primary backup Kendre Miller.