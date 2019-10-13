Saints' Alvin Kamara: In line to play Week 6

Coach Sean Payton told Melanie Collins of CBS that Kamara (ankle) will be active Sunday at Jacksonville.

The Saints won't confirm as much until 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, but Kamara is expected to play through the ankle that he tweaked at Thursday's practice. Assuming no setbacks before or during the game, he could have a banner day against a Jaguars defense that has conceded a league-high 5.6 yards per carry to running backs this season.

