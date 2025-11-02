Kamara (ankle), who is questionable for Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Rams, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Kamara again dealt with an ankle injury throughout the week and logged a trio of limited practices. Saints coach Kellen Moore said Friday that the star running back was trending in the right direction, and it now appears likely that Kamara will suit up. However, he logged a season-low 51 percent snap share last Sunday while managing the same nagging ankle issue, so it remains to be seen if he'll have a full workload even if he does play.