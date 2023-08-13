Kamara and the rest of the Saints' healthy offensive starters are expected to play in Sunday's preseason opener against the Chiefs, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Kamara was suspended for the first three games of the 2023 regular season due to his role in a February 2022 incident in Las Vegas, but that won't prevent him from getting some preseason work in. While the superstar running back will likely be available, he'll presumably only play a series or two.