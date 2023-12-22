Kamara rushed nine times for 19 yards and brought in five of six targets for 16 yards in the Saints' 30-22 loss to the Rams on Thursday night.

The contest eventually tilted away from the running game for the Saints, and while Kamara did tie for second in receptions on the team for the night, he averaged only 3.2 yards per grab. He also found precious little running room on a carry total that tied his season low. Despite the disappointing results during a critical week of the fantasy season, Kamara should still be a must-start option in a critical Week 17 road matchup against the Buccaneers on New Year's Eve.