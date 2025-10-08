Coach Kellen Moore said Kamara hurt his ankle in practice Wednesday, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, Kamara officially was limited Wednesday, and Moore added that it's a "little something." Kamara's status thus bears watching as the week goes on to get a sense of his odds to suit up Sunday against the Patriots. If Kamara is inhibited or sidelined this weekend, Kendre Miller would take on an expanded role in the Saints offense.