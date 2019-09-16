Kamara rushed 13 times for 45 yards and brought in one of three targets for 15 yards in the Saints' 27-9 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

Kamara paced the Saints backfield in attempts and rushing yards, but his overall upside was clearly capped by the absence of Drew Brees, who exited the game in the first quarter for good with a hand injury. The dynamic back's game-long run was a modest 12 yards, and Teddy Bridgewater undermined Kamara's usually robust pass-catching role by only targeting him on three occasions. Brees' availability, or lack thereof, in a Week 3 road battle versus the Seahawks will certainly have an impact on Kamara's projected fantasy ceiling in that contest.