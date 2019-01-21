Kamara rushed just eight times for 15 yards but brought in 11 of 13 targets for 96 yards during the Saints' 26-23 overtime loss to the Rams in Sunday's NFC Championship Game. He also recovered a fumble.

Kamara accomplished next to nothing on the ground, but he ended up pacing the Saints in both receptions and receiving yards. The dynamic second-year back was much more potent in the first half, however, as Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips did a good job limiting his ability to get open looks out of the backfield over the final two quarters and overtime. The 2017 third-round pick finished the 2018 regular season with 18 total touchdowns (14 rushing, four receiving) and 1,592 total yards from scrimmage, while also adding 208 yards on returns. He'll undoubtedly play a pivotal role in the Saints attack once again in 2019.