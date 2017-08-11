Saints' Alvin Kamara: Leads team in rushing in preseason debut
Kamara gained 35 yards on four carries in Thursday's 20-14 preseason loss to the Browns.
Though Kamara finished fourth on the team in carries, he led the way with a healthy 8.8 yards per carry and ripped off an impressive 22-yard gain at one point. He seems unlikely to usurp significant playing time from Adrian Peterson and Mark Ingrahm this season, but Kamara could leapfrog Travaris Cadet and Daniel Lasco in the pecking order if he delivers more performance such as this in the future.
