Kamara (undisclosed) went to the locker room during Sunday's game against the Falcons, John Hendrix of AthlonSports.com reports.

Kamara was twisted up on a tackle and went to the turf awkwardly in the first half. He visited the medical tent multiple times before leaving the Saints' sideline. At the time of his exit, he notched 11 yards on three carries and hauled in both of his targets for four yards. Devin Neal will step in for Kamara for as long as the latter is out of the contest.