Kamara (ankle), who is officially questionable for Sunday's Week 12 matchup against Atlanta, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kamara has been dealing with a lingering ankle issue since early October, but the issue hasn't yet cost him any time. Following New Orleans' Week 11 bye, Kamara logged a trio of limited practices this week and again seems likely to play Sunday. He should continue to lead the Saints' backfield, with rookie Devin Neal serving as the team's No. 2 running back.