Kamara (rib) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Kamara has had his reps capped in both of the Saints' first two practices of Week 4, but at this stage, the team hasn't suggested that the rib injury will keep the running back sidelined for Sunday's game against the Vikings like it did during the Week 2 loss to Tampa Bay. In his return to action last weekend at Carolina, Kamara handled a 70-percent snap share and turned his 17 touches (15 carries, two receptions) into 73 yards from scrimmage. In other news related to Kamara, David Charns of 8 News Now Las Vegas relays that the running back has had his latest court date stemming from his February arrest on a battery charge pushed back to Nov. 9. Given the multiple delays in the court proceedings, it's looking increasingly unlikely that a resolution on the legal matter will come before the end of the season, which lessens the risk of Kamara having to serve a suspension in 2022.