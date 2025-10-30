Kamara (ankle) was limited in practice Thursday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Kamara has played through the ankle issue the last two games, combining for 17 carries for 49 yards, five catches (on five targets) for 25 yards and no touchdowns. He avoided an injury designation in advance of both contests, so Friday's injury report may clear him for action yet again. Assuming he's available Sunday at the Rams, Kamara will be working with rookie QB Tyler Shough, who is taking over for Spencer Rattler moving forward.