Kamara (back) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Kamara now has logged back-to-back capped practices to begin Week 7 prep as he deals with a back concern for a third consecutive week. He's been able to play through it, but his snap shares in Week 5 (27 percent) and Week 6 (26 percent) didn't equate to much work (14 touches for 75 yards from scrimmage and one receiving TD). Friday's injury report will unveil whether or not Kamara enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest versus the Steelers in Paris.