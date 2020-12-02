Kamara (foot) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice report.
Kamara continues to manage a foot injury, which has resulted in less than 50 percent of the snaps on offense in back-to-back games. He's totaled 25 touches for 97 yards from scrimmage and one TD during that stretch, while Latavius Murray has accounted for 34 touches, 211 total yards and two TDs. It remains to be seen when Kamara will regain the majority of RB snaps for the Saints, but his availability for game days doesn't seem to be in question.