Kamara was limited in practice Thursday due to a knee injury, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Despite following an LP/DNP/LP practice regimen last week, Kamara didn't have a designation for Sunday's eventual win against the Giants, who he ripped up for 181 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on 24 touches. Assuming he goes down a similar track this week, he'll be welcoming back Mark Ingram from a four-game suspension Monday versus the Redskins. Consequently, Kamara should experience a reduction in his 22.8 touches per game with Ingram back in the fold.