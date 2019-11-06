Saints' Alvin Kamara: Limited following bye week

Kamara (knee/ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Kamara was limited on the two injury reports prior to logging his second straight absence in the Saints' last contest Week 8 against the Cardinals. While his current standing doesn't appear to indicate he's progressing in his recovery from his injuries, he'll have two more chances to prove his health this week. Latavius Murray is on hand in the event Kamara requires another Sunday off.

